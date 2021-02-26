Hwang In Yeop Shares His Thoughts On Love Triangles, Being Ambidextrous, And More

Hwang In Yeop just lately shot a pictorial for the journal W Korea!

In the accompanying interview, the actor talked concerning the variations between “True Magnificence” and his actual college life, his broad vary of expertise (together with ambidexterity), and his ideas on love triangles just like the one his character Han Search engine optimisation Jun was concerned in.

When the interviewer requested what sort of phrases he heard most frequently now, Hwang In Yeop replied, “‘I’m Workforce Search engine optimisation Jun.’ I had no thought so many individuals have been on Workforce Search engine optimisation Jun. After I exit to eat, and even once I’m carrying a masks on the road, individuals see my piercings and go, ‘Oh, it’s Search engine optimisation Jun.’ I can’t escape from Han Search engine optimisation Jun. Filming ended final week [at the time of the interview]. Together with the audition interval, I spent about 9 months as Search engine optimisation Jun.”

Hwang In Yeop, who graduated from highschool 10 years in the past, in contrast his personal college life to the one his character skilled in “True Magnificence.” He mentioned, “The size of the varsity uniforms and the hair has modified. Due to the strict guidelines about hair, I’ve by no means grown out my hair or dyed it earlier than. However youngsters of their teenagers now are vocal about what they wish to do and use social media freely too.”

Requested what sort of scholar he was, he mentioned, “I didn’t like finding out. In center college, I mentioned immature stuff to my mother like, ‘If I work as a mannequin and run my very own shopping center, can’t I simply not go to college?’ My mother informed me to research that concept for a month so I bear in mind working at a clothes store and going round Dongdaemun. Although I used to be so immature, my mother purchased me magazines and confirmed me her help, and that’s how I used to be capable of change into a mannequin.”

Hwang In Yeop confirmed that he nonetheless hadn’t gotten out of his character’s headspace when he mentioned, “If it was me, I wouldn’t have misplaced my probability with Ju Gyeong. I wouldn’t have simply hovered round her for 2 years.” Requested what time he would have chosen to admit, he mentioned, “When Su Ho all of the sudden disappeared for 2 years. Wouldn’t or not it’s okay after a yr had handed?” The interviewer mentioned, “Although it’s your good friend’s girlfriend, he would’ve understood if a yr had handed,” and Hwang In Yeop replied, “As a result of he broke up together with her first! Whew, it’s too apparent that I haven’t damaged freed from Han Search engine optimisation Jun but.”

The actor then shared his ideas on love triangles, saying, “I feel that for those who select friendship, you’ll solely lose love, however for those who select love, it’s a must to be ready to lose each.”

In “True Magnificence,” Hwang In Yeop reveals quite a lot of expertise like singing, skating, and driving a motorbike. He mentioned, “I obtained a motorbike license for the drama. I’ve by no means ridden one earlier than, so I obtained teaching from an company employees member who’s a motorbike maniac.” About his singing, he mentioned, “In college, reaching excessive notes was the mark of singer. That’s why I assumed I used to be removed from being singer. However by means of this drama I discovered that it’s okay to sing in a calmer voice as properly.” He added that he had discovered the best way to skate for about two years when he was a child and mentioned, “It wasn’t even an ice rink, however water poured on the sphere. I had no concept that I’d be capable of use what I discovered then.” The actor additionally shared that he has discovered taekwondo, hapkido, skating, swimming, snowboarding, and kendo!

The interviewer introduced up the truth that followers have been interested by how he ate along with his left hand however wrote along with his proper hand. Hwang In Yeop mentioned, “After I was a child, I did the whole lot with my left hand. My dad and mom wished me to no less than write and kick with my proper facet, so I began to alter that. After I throw a ball, once I eat meals, I often use my left hand. I write with my proper hand, I kick with my proper foot. I can use scissors on each arms. However that is one thing that solely my shut buddies know! I like questions like this, please ask extra.”

