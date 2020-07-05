Hwang Jung Eum And Seo Ji Hoon Showcase Eccentric Personalities In Upcoming Drama “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming weekend drama “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” has shared new stills of Hwang Jung Eum and Seo Ji Hoon!

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” is a romantic comedy starring Hwang Jung Eum as Seo Hyun Joo, a lady who offers up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks lead her to the conclusion that every one males are alike. Simply when she has lastly thrown within the towel, two males who’re polar opposites immediately stroll into her life and interact in a fierce battle to win her over.

In the primary set of stills, Seo Hyun Joo faces her office superior In Gyo Seok (performed by In Gyo Jin). Seo Hyun Joo is a proficient and profitable webtoon producing director (PD) at MyToon, whereas In Gyo Seok is an incompetent and ill-mannered director of the corporate.

In the primary photograph, Seo Hyun Joo is sitting on her knees earlier than In Gyo Seok, who smirks triumphantly at her. Nevertheless, issues take a swift flip within the subsequent photograph, when she immediately holds his shoe up by the window. Her expression is solemn and daring, and it looks like she’s about to show the director an unforgettable lesson.

Seo Ji Hoon will star within the drama as Park Do Kyum, a well-known webtoon creator who’s an in depth buddy of Seo Hyun Joo’s. He can be one of many males attempting to seize Seo Hyun Joo’s coronary heart.

The second set of stills give a glimpse of Park Do Kyum’s down-to-earth character. From the appears to be like of his Hawaiian shirt and backpack, he appears to be happening a trip. His eyes are brilliant with pleasure, and he smiles sweetly on the particular person throughout from him.

Seo Ji Hoon commented, “Park Do Kyum has many various sides, so I’m doing my finest to painting that in each scene.”

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” premieres on July 6 at 9:30 p.m. KST and can be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

