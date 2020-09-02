Hwang Jung Eum And Yoon Hyun Min Are Blissfully In Love In “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” launched new romantic stills of Hwang Jung Eum And Yoon Hyun Min!

Spoiler

In the earlier episode, Search engine marketing Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum) assumed that Hwang Ji Woo (Yoon Hyun Min) was going to suggest to her and have become frightened that she wouldn’t be capable of preserve her non-marriage pact. Each time he grabbed one thing, she mistook it as a hoop and ran away to keep away from his proposal. Ultimately, Search engine marketing Hyun Joo discovered he wasn’t meaning to suggest to her, however Hwang Ji Woo realized that they had totally different opinions about marriage and skilled his personal complicated second.

The newly launched stills present candy moments between Search engine marketing Hyun Joo and Hwang Ji Woo. Hwang Ji Woo watches Search engine marketing Hyun Joo with doting eyes, and he warmly greets her when she wakes up. In one other picture, Search engine marketing Hyun Joo smiles brightly at Hwang Ji Woo, who’s suited up for work, and viewers are trying ahead to their completely satisfied ending.

The ultimate episode of “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” will air on September 1 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the newest episode on Viki:

