Hwang Jung Eum And Yoon Hyun Min Lean In Close For A Romantic Moment In “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

The romance is heating up in KBS 2TV’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me”!

Spoiler

In the earlier episode, Kim Solar Hee (Choi Myung Gil) created a setup that precipitated Search engine optimisation Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum) to drastically misunderstand Hwang Ji Woo (Yoon Hyun Min). When Search engine optimisation Hyun Joo requested Hwang Ji Woo concerning the title Music Min Joo, Hwang Ji Woo kissed her as a substitute of replying. Search engine optimisation Hyun Joo additionally unable to cover her shock when she realized via his contact that the person in her nightmares had been Hwang Ji Woo.

Nonetheless, new stills of Search engine optimisation Hyun Joo and Hwang Ji Woo present the 2 having fun with a romantic time collectively. In a comfortable location, the couple watches a black-and-white film collectively amidst a heart-fluttering environment.

Solely having eyes for one another, Search engine optimisation Hyun Joo and Hwang Ji Woo are unable to deal with the film. Hwang Ji Woo tries to make a transfer to carry her hand however fails, solely to have Search engine optimisation Hyun Joo discover and trigger one thing surprising to happen.

Moreover, the second nonetheless of the 2 leaning in for a kiss because the tender gentle surrounds them seems to be like a scene from a film and makes viewers’ hearts flutter.

The upcoming episode of “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” airs on August four at 9:30 p.m. KST.

