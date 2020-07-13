Hwang Jung Eum And Yoon Hyun Min Sit Down For A Serious Conversation In “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” has shared new stills of Hwang Jung Eum and Yoon Hyun Min!

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” is a romantic comedy a couple of girl who has given up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks. After lastly deciding that each one males are alike, she abruptly will get caught between two utterly reverse males each vying for her love.

Beforehand, Search engine optimisation Hyun Joo (performed by Hwang Jung Eum) and Hwang Ji Woo (performed by Yoon Hyun Min) acquired caught in an elevator collectively. Search engine optimisation Hyun Joo saved Hwang Ji Woo, who was affected by claustrophobia. Later, the 2 reunited by probability because the CEO of Sunwoo Prescription drugs (Hwang Ji Woo) and a webtoon producer (Search engine optimisation Hyun Joo).

The new stills present Search engine optimisation Hyun Joo and Hwang Ji Woo sitting throughout from one another. The ambiance is barely layered with rigidity, and so they stare upon one another with critical eyes. Judging from Search engine optimisation Hyun Joo’s furrowed eyebrows, it looks as if Hwang Ji Woo stated one thing both complicated or displeasing to her. Viewers are keen to seek out out concerning the subject of their dialog in addition to the brand new route their relationship will take.

Their confrontation will play out within the upcoming episode of “To All the Guys Who Loved Me,” which is able to air on July 13 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

