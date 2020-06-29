Hwang Jung Eum Faces An Enviable Choice Between Yoon Hyun Min And Seo Ji Hoon In “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” has unveiled its lovely predominant poster!

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” is a romantic comedy starring Hwang Jung Eum as Seo Hyun Joo, a lady who offers up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks lead her to the conclusion that each one males are alike. Simply when she has lastly thrown within the towel, two males who’re polar opposites instantly stroll into her life and have interaction in a fierce battle to win her over.

Yoon Hyun Min will star as Hwang Ji Woo, the seemingly chilly CEO of a pharmaceutical firm who is definitely a secret romantic with a heat coronary heart. In the meantime, Seo Ji Hoon will play Park Do Kyum, a well-known webtoon creator whose destiny has been entangled with Seo Hyun Joo’s in a number of previous lives.

On June 29, the upcoming drama revealed a enjoyable poster that captures the troublesome selection Seo Hyun Joo should make between two interesting males with totally completely different charms.

Wearing brilliant pink, main girl Hwang Jung Eum seems to be assured and lovely because the single-by-choice Seo Hyun Joo, who’s agency in her stance in opposition to marriage. Decided to not be distracted by the lads round her, she smiles unwaveringly on the digital camera as a number of Hwang Ji Woos and Park Do Kyums vie for her consideration.

The new poster additionally hints on the variations between Hwang Ji Woo’s and Park Do Kyum’s personalities, with Seo Ji Hoon carrying a cute, playful smile that contrasts with Yoon Hyun Min’s stoic expression. In the meantime, the caption intriguingly declares, “If you love me, it’s the start of a romance that lasts your total lifetime!”

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” premieres on July 6 at 9:30 p.m. KST and shall be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

