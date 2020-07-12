Hwang Jung Eum Questions Yoon Hyun Min And Seo Ji Hoon’s Relationship In “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s new drama “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” has launched stills for the upcoming episode!

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” is a romantic comedy a few girl who has given up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks. After lastly deciding that every one males are alike, she all of the sudden will get caught between two utterly reverse males each vying for her love.

Spoilers

The earlier episodes adopted webtoon producer Seo Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum) as she, along with top-notch webtoon artist Park Do Kyum (Seo Ji Hoon), joined the webtoon planning staff created by Sunwoo Prescribed drugs CEO Hwang Ji Woo (Yoon Hyun Min). Moreover, Seo Hyun Joo finds out that the 2 males reside collectively, making viewers marvel how the story will unfold from right here.

The new stills characteristic Seo Hyun Joo seated at a restaurant with Hwang Ji Woo and Park Do Kyum. The two males each put on equally striped T-shirts as they share smiles throughout the desk. In the midst of their seemingly amicable ambiance, Seo Hyun Joo seems on with an uneasy expression. Since she beforehand heard from her pal that Hwang Ji Woo is homosexual, viewers are interested in how she’s going to react to the scene unfolding in entrance of her.

In further stills, Seo Hyun Joo shares an outing with Park Do Kyum. On their stroll, Park Do Kyum focuses intently as he takes footage of Seo Hyun Joo having fun with the surroundings. Throughout their hike collectively, an surprising scenario will come up that can carry them nearer to one another.

The subsequent episode of “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” airs on July 13 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, atone for the most recent episode with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)