Hwang Jung Eum Spends Quality Time With Yoon Hyun Min In “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” has launched new stills that includes Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Hyun Min, and Website positioning Ji Hoon!

The romantic comedy tells the story of Website positioning Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum), a lady who has given up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks. After lastly deciding that each one males are alike, she instantly will get caught between Hwang Ji Woo (Yoon Hyun Min) and Park Do Kyum (Website positioning Ji Hoon), two fully reverse males each vying for her love.

In the earlier episode, Website positioning Hyun Joo found that Hwang Ji Woo was the one who saved her from drowning when she was little, due to an previous image that her father Website positioning Ho Joon (Website positioning Hyun Chul) gave her. Hwang Ji Woo consoled the apologetic Website positioning Hyun Joo, and their relationship seemed to be on the mend.

The new stills present the pair having fun with a date on the Han River. As an indication of their steadily deepening relationship, Hwang Ji Woo smiles softly at Website positioning Hyun Joo, who fixes him with an unreadable gaze. Hwang Ji Woo additionally sits awkwardly on the again of Website positioning Hyun Joo’s bicycle, holding onto her garments as if he’s afraid he would possibly fall off. Website positioning Hyun Joo freezes up at his contact, making viewers surprise if the nervous stress is an indication that their relationship would possibly progress into one thing extra.

In the meantime, Website positioning Hyun Joo remains to be fighting how to reply to Park Do Kyum. After he confessed his emotions for her, she spent her days in confusion, made worse when her dad and mom doubted Park Do Kyum’s suitability as a future groom.

One other set of stills present Website positioning Hyun Joo and Park Do Kyum conversing throughout a desk, each hiding their blended feelings behind pressured smiles. In one nonetheless, Park Do Kyum closes his eyes and places his palms collectively in apology. Viewers are curious concerning the dialog between them, particularly after Park Do Kyum spoke about his unrequited love, saying, “It’s tough, however I’m blissful. Liking somebody is often like that.” With Park Do Kyum unwilling to let go of his emotions for her, how will Website positioning Hyun Joo react?

The subsequent episode of “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” airs on August three at 9:30 p.m. KST.

