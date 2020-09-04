Hwang Jung Eum Talks About Her Approach To Rom-Coms, Describes Her Co-Stars In Latest Dramas, And More

After her newest drama “To All The Guys Who Cherished Me” wrapped up with its finale on September 1, Hwang Jung Eum took half in a written interview with the press the subsequent day.

The drama is a romantic comedy starring Hwang Jung Eum as Search engine optimization Hyun Joo, a girl who provides up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks lead her to the conclusion that each one males are alike. Simply when she has lastly thrown within the towel, two males who’re polar opposites abruptly stroll into her life and interact in a fierce battle to win her over.

Hwang Jung Eum shared that she was charmed by her passionate and decided character Search engine optimization Hyun Joo. “She’s somebody who works very laborious,” she stated. “I don’t suppose that everybody units a objective after which works or dates to be able to fulfill a dream. I believe most individuals work laborious as a result of they’re given a job to do and so they maintain their goals in a nook of their coronary heart, fascinated with them as soon as and some time. I preferred that about Hyun Joo. She works laborious and places quite a lot of thought in, however to be sincere she lives like that as a result of that’s how she has to reside on a regular basis.” Hwang Jung Eum defined that she’d been attracted by how Search engine optimization Hyun Joo appeared to try for perfection however was odd in how she nonetheless goals, and he or she preferred that whereas she was life like about marriage, she had goals about love too.

When requested how happy she personally is in the case of work and love, Hwang Jung Eum stated, “I’m the kind that appears on the world positively. That’s why I typically suppose that I’ve been in a position to proceed performing and be joyful as a result of I’ve had the prospect to be in good initiatives and meet good individuals. I really feel grateful on daily basis, so I believe I really feel happy about all the things.”

“Just lately, I uploaded pictures of my previous initiatives on social media,” she stated. “After I regarded on the pictures of my characters in previous dramas, I remembered how a lot enjoyable I had performing throughout these instances, and it was good to recollect my preliminary intentions. I’m very grateful for this job the place I can act on set and painting nice characters.”

In the drama, Search engine optimization Hyun Joo selected her “fated” Hwang Ji Woo (performed by Yoon Hyun Min) over youthful man Park Do Gyum (Search engine optimization Ji Hoon) who solely had eyes for her.

When requested who she’d select in actual life, Hwang Jung Eum stated, “The 2 characters have actually totally different charming qualities so I believe I’d fear in regards to the choice so much, however nonetheless, I believe I’d select Ji Woo who’s like a sunflower that waited for me with recollections of previous lifetimes.” She added that whereas each males cherished and guarded her character for a very long time, she thinks perhaps her coronary heart would go to him first due to their shared love and unhappy farewells in former lives.

This 12 months, Hwang Jung Eum additionally starred within the drama “Mystic Pop-Up Bar,” and he or she shared her due to the viewers of each dramas. She stated, “One thing related in regards to the two dramas is that each my characters had been proactive individuals who typically made refreshingly sharp feedback, so I believe that’s why I had much more enjoyable filming.”

With many followers of “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” calling for a second season of the present, Hwang Jung Eum stated, “I’ve a deep love for Wol Joo of ‘Mystic Pop-Up Bar.’ If the director, solid, and employees who labored so laborious on it wished to work collectively once more, then I’d need to be in it.”

Hwang Jung Eum has change into referred to as a “queen of rom-coms” and he or she was requested to speak about her signature style. “Fortunately, viewers relate so much to my performing,” she stated, sharing that many viewers appear to consider her as a good friend or an older sister. “I do know that folks like relaxed and relatable performances, so I attempt to be as life like as doable after I’m performing. I get pleasure from tales about individuals’s lives, so I believe that’s why I’ve completed quite a lot of romantic comedies.”

“A few of my actual self goes into all of my characters, however I attempt to present one thing new each time,” she continued. “Additionally, I don’t got down to be humorous simply because it’s a romantic comedy, and as an alternative I act with whole sincerity.”

Hwang Jung Eum additionally spoke about her co-stars in her two current dramas. She stated that Choi Gained Younger was the mood-maker on the set of “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” and helped her so much as she created the character of Wol Joo. She went on to say, “Yook Sungjae is youthful than me however pleasant, and I all the time felt reassured whereas performing with him. He’s actually good at performing, enjoyable, and type.”

She thanked her “To All of the Guys Who Cherished Me” co-star Yoon Hyun Min, saying that he’s all the time joking round in actual life and that she discovered him charming at any time when there have been humorous factors in his scenes, contemplating how severe his character was. “Ji Hoon is an actor with an harmless appeal,” she stated. “I used to be additionally joyful whereas filming with Choi Myung Gil, whom I love. We had been in a position to wrap up the filming whereas feeling like a household.”

On the subject of her future plans for upcoming works, Hwang Jung Eum stated, “I nonetheless don’t have any concrete plans. I filmed the 2 dramas again to again, so I’m making an attempt to take a while to recharge. I’m studying the books I needed to postpone studying throughout that point and figuring out, so I’ll be again as an improved model of myself. I’m going to return with a efficiency and a undertaking that can make it so individuals can acquire energy after they watch me.”

