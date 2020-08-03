Hwang Jung Eum Undergoes Hypnosis To Find Answers In “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” has shared new stills of Hwang Jung Eum from the upcoming episode!

The romantic comedy tells the story of Search engine marketing Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum), a lady who has given up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks. After lastly deciding that every one males are alike, she out of the blue will get caught between Hwang Ji Woo (Yoon Hyun Min) and Park Do Kyum (Search engine marketing Ji Hoon), two utterly reverse males each vying for her love.

Spoilers

After affected by recurring nightmares, Search engine marketing Hyun Joo obtained psychological counseling on the advice of Hwang Ji Woo. After present process hypnotherapy, Search engine marketing Hyun Joo gave the impression to be far more comfortable.

In the brand new stills, Search engine marketing Hyun Joo visits the psychotherapist as soon as once more in hopes of discovering the that means behind the melody that she retains listening to in her desires. Deep in slumber, Search engine marketing Hyun Joo out of the blue awakens after seeing one thing in her dream that shocks her. Viewers are curious to search out out the story behind the melody that retains ringing in her head.

Search engine marketing Hyun Joo’s wrestle to discover her reminiscences from her previous life will proceed within the subsequent episode of “To All the Guys Who Loved Me,” airing on August three at 9:30 p.m. KST.

