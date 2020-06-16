Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Hyun Min, And Seo Ji Hoon Star In Colorful New Posters For Upcoming Rom-Com

KBS 2TV has launched character posters for the upcoming romantic comedy “To All Guys Who Liked Me”!

“To All Guys Who Liked Me” will inform the story of Seo Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum), a lady who offers up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks led her to the conclusion that each one males are alike. Simply when she has lastly thrown within the towel, two males who’re polar opposites all of a sudden stroll into her life and interact in a fierce battle to win her over.

The primary poster exhibits the expert webtoon-planning crew chief Seo Hyun Joo. She blows a kiss whereas surrounded by falling paper hearts. The caption on high is a testomony to her indifference to like and marriage. It reads, “My lifetime companion is myself, Seo Hyun Joo.”

The following poster exhibits Hwang Ji Woo (Yoon Hyun Min), the CEO of Solar Woo Pharmaceutical Firm. The purple background units a severe tone that fits the chilly, pondering expression on his face. The caption reads, “Gained’t you keep in mind me? Truly, don’t keep in mind me,” including to the thriller surrounding his character.

The ultimate poster options webtoon artist Park Do Kyeom (Seo Ji Hoon). In distinction to Hwang Ji Woo’s poster, Park Do Kyeom is surrounded by a lightweight blue background that compliments the pure and youthful aura he emits together with his shiny smile. The caption alludes to his easy attraction as a youthful man. It reads, “Noona, aren’t you trusting me an excessive amount of? I’m a person too.” Noona is a Korean phrase utilized by a male to discuss with an older feminine.

The manufacturing crew commented on the pleasant environment on set, saying, “Through the photograph shoot, the actors fell completely into their respective roles and had been very thoughtful of one another. The studio was full of laughter the entire time.”

“To All Guys Who Liked Me” premieres on July 6 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at the primary teaser for the drama right here!

