Hwang Jung Min And Lee Jung Jae Reunite 7 Years After “New World” For Action Film

A brand new poster has been unveiled for the upcoming movie “Ship Us From Evil” (working title)!

“Ship Us From Evil” is an motion movie that tells the story of In Nam (performed by Hwang Jung Min), whose final contract killing creates a brand new downside for him, and the cruel Ray (performed by Lee Jung Jae), who chases after In Nam in a ugly pursuit.

Hwang Jung Min and Lee Jung Jae reunited for his or her first film collectively in seven years since starring within the 2013 movie “New World.” The 2 actors revealed that they had been excited to listen to that they might be co-stars as soon as once more.

Lee Jung Jae stated, “I already knew that Hwang Jung Min was solid, so I believed that I wanted to affix him it doesn’t matter what.”

Hwang Jung Min equally revealed, “I knew that reuniting with Lee Jung Jae was destiny as a result of we had a lot enjoyable in our earlier movie. I used to be completely happy once I noticed him once more.”

He additionally commented, “It’s been a very long time by way of what number of years have handed since ‘New World,’ however it doesn’t really feel prefer it. Once we had been filming, it felt prefer it had simply been yesterday. It was very fascinating. After I go on set, I overlook that’s it’s been seven years.”

The primary poster for “Ship Us From Evil” reveals the strain between In Nam and Ray in Thailand, as if considered one of them will find yourself pointing their gun on the different. The poster reads, “The 2 males’s unstoppable pursuit” and leaves followers questioning what sort of motion will play out.

Director Hong Gained Chan of the 2014 movie “Workplace” has teamed up with Hong Kyung Pyo, director of images for standard movies “The Wailing” and “Parasite,” for “Ship Us from Evil.”

The movie premieres on August 5.

