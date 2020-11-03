Hwang Jung Min And YoonA Gesture To Keep Silent In Posters For “Hush”

JTBC’s new drama “Hush” launched two new posters starring Hwang Jung Min and Women’ Era’s YoonA!

The upcoming Friday-Saturday drama is concerning the on a regular basis struggles and moral dilemmas of newspaper reporters. It would painting their issues as ones that every one workplace employees cope with, quite than simply reporters.

Hwang Jung Min takes the function of Han Joon Hyuk, a veteran reporter who’s misplaced his ardour for the work due to the cruel actuality of the business. In distinction, YoonA performs the spirited and daring intern reporter Lee Ji Soo, and Han Joon Hyuk turns into her mentor whereas they work on the identical group.

In the brand new teaser posters, Han Joon Hyuk and Lee Ji Soo every look in direction of the entrance with a finger to their lips in a shushing movement. Their gazes shine as in the event that they’re getting ready to inform the viewers one thing.

Han Joon Hyuk has a pleasant smile together with a deep gaze that faces actuality straight on. Fairly than his title as a reporter, he’s grow to be extra accustomed to the title of an “knowledgeable at clickbait headlines.” Nevertheless, intern reporter Lee Ji Soo will rekindle his misplaced ardour. In her poster, Lee Ji Soo has a decided gaze as somebody who doesn’t hesitate to say what must be stated.

Han Joo Hyuk’s and Lee Ji Soo’s shushing gestures not solely mirror the title of the drama, however additionally they elevate curiosity for the life like lives of reporters who’ve lots to say however select to remain silent as a result of their wages and livelihood rely upon it. The textual content written all through each posters learn, “The lives of the salaried reporters who work to make a dwelling.”

The manufacturing group shared, “The story of reporters, who’re common workers and regular individuals earlier than they’re journalists, will make viewers giggle delightedly and deeply relate with them.” They continued, “Please look ahead to the feeling the thrilling assembly between Hwang Jung Min and YoonA will create.”

JTBC’s “Hush” will premiere on December 11 at 11 p.m. KST, following the tip of “Extra Than Buddies.”

In the meantime, watch “Extra Than Buddies” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)