Hwang Shin Hye Makes A Shocking Announcement In “Selfmade Love Story”

KBS 2TV’s “Selfmade Love Story” has revealed new stills from tonight’s episode!

The weekend drama is concerning the varied tales that happen contained in the Samkwang Villa. It’s a household drama centered across the villa’s proprietor, Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa), who welcomes everybody to her desk. Lee Jang Woo stars as a detail-oriented architect named Woo Jae Hee, and Jin Ki Joo co-stars as Lee Bit Chae Woon, who has to shoulder the accountability of taking good care of her household.

Spoilers

Kim Jung Gained (Hwang Shin Hye) grew to become the CEO of LX Trend together with her blood, sweat, and tears. Her firm has made unprecedented outstanding progress and has gained an unequalled place within the area. Nonetheless, some malicious board members are ready for her downfall, and so they tried to make use of the “rumor” of Lee Bit Chae Woon being her daughter to take her down.

Though Kim Jung Gained actually treasures the daughter she discovered once more, she’s not prepared to reveal the reality. Because the consultant of a profitable firm, she all the time needed to put Lee Bit Chae Woon final. She denied Lee Bit Chae Woon was her daughter and was even cautious about making selections surrounding her so that folks wouldn’t suspect something.

Nonetheless, it looks as if Kim Jung Gained will change her thoughts about preserving Lee Bit Chae Woon a secret within the subsequent episode.

In the brand new stills, Kim Jung Gained is able to make an announcement. Lee Bit Chae Woon stares at her in shock, however Kim Jung Gained continues with agency resolve. Jang Web optimization Ah (Han Bo Reum) and Hwang Na Ro (Jeon Sung Woo) watch them with nervous eyes. The 2 have been really happy with the best way issues have been going, since their objective was for Lee Bit Chae Woon to not be acknowledged as Kim Jung Gained’s daughter. Nonetheless, it seems like they’re about to get a style of their very own medication within the upcoming episode.

The manufacturing crew acknowledged, “Ranging from this episode, Kim Jung Gained will grow to be a proud mom [of Lee Bit Chae Woon]. She’s going to appropriate her disappointing methods and return to being the sensible Kim Jung Gained. Please tune into the subsequent episode to search out out what Kim Jung Gained will confidently announce on the emergency board of administrators assembly whereas holding Lee Bit Chae Woon’s hand.”

The subsequent episode of “Selfmade Love Story” airs on February 6 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

