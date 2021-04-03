HYBE, Formerly Big Hit Leisure, Merges With Scooter Braun’s Company Ithaca Holdings

HYBE (previously often called Big Hit Leisure) has merged with Scooter Braun’s media firm Ithaca Holdings.

On April 2, HYBE revealed that their subsidiary Big Hit America is buying a one hundred pc stake in Ithaca Holdings. Included within the acquisition are numerous properties reminiscent of SB Initiatives (Scooter Braun Initiatives) and Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group.

Scooter Braun joins HYBE’s board of administrators, and Scott Borchetta will stay as Big Machine Label Group’s CEO. With executives and artists of Ithaca Holdings taking part in HYBE’s capital enhance, their cooperative relationship will probably be strengthened even additional.

Bang Si Hyuk, chairman of HYBE’s board of administrators, commented, “This new partnership with Ithaca Holdings is a brand new problem that nobody might have imagined. Based mostly on the accomplishments and know-how that our two corporations have collected over time together with our experience, we are going to produce nice synergy via shut collaboration that goes past borders and cultural boundaries.”

Ithaca Holdings CEO Scooter Braun continued, “This partnership will probably be a place to begin for HYBE’s modern techniques and curation talents to be utilized to the start of artists’ careers in the USA. As well as, not solely will it present nice assist for the profession growth of present artists, however it’ll additionally assist many artists acquire numerous alternatives within the international market.”

The partnership of those two corporations entails an artist lineup together with BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, NU’EST, Gfriend, Zico, ENHYPEN, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Demi Lovato, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Woman A, and extra. With this merge, HYBE plans to speed up their artists’ entrance into the USA via Ithaca Holdings’ experience throughout the U.S. market.

