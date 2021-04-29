HYBE Makes TIME’s List Of 100 Most Influential Companies Of 2021

HYBE has made TIME magazine’s 2021 list of the 100 Most Influential Companies in the world!

On April 27 local time, TIME magazine published its first annual list of the “TIME100 Most Influential Companies,” which spotlights 100 businesses in a diverse array of industries that “are shaping our future.” According to the magazine, the 100 companies that made the list were chosen based on factors such as “relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success.”

HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, was notably the only Korean entertainment company to make the list.

Raisa Bruner wrote, “Like Disney before it, HYBE looks at each of its acts as intellectual property to be developed into a universe of fan-friendly experiences and products. In the case of BTS, that’s meant everything from logos on Samsung smartphones to virtual Fortnite parties.”

TIME also highlighted some of HYBE’s recent investments and acquisitions, writing, “At the end of January, HYBE and its subsidiary invested over $60 million in its former rival, K-pop entertainment company YG. And in April, HYBE purchased U.S.-based media group Ithaca Holdings in a $1 billion deal, adding pop stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande to its roster.”

Check out TIME’s full list of this year’s Most Influential Companies here!

