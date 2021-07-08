Hyderabad: 22-12 months-Outdated Driving force Sexually Asaults Minor Lady On Pretext Of Marriage; Arrested | 📰 LatestLY

Hyderabad, July 8: A 22-year-old motive force allegedly sexually assaulted a minor within the Kushaiguda house of Telangana’s Medchal–Malkajgiri district at the pretext of marrying her. The 17-year-old minor lady is an intermediate pupil. The accused used to be arrested after the lady‘s circle of relatives registered a criticism. A case has been registered in opposition to the accused beneath related sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Coverage of Kids from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In step with a record printed in The Instances of India, the lady left house on June 26 to shop for drugs for headache. Then again, the lady didn’t go back house. After looking forward to a while, her circle of relatives lodged a criticism with the Kushaiguda police. The minor returned house on July 5. Rajasthan Businessman Rapes 24-12 months-Outdated on Pretext of Marriage, Arrested From 5-Celebrity Lodge in Mumbai.

The woman instructed her circle of relatives that the accused took her to Kurnool at the pretext of marrying. She additionally mentioned that the accused had sexually assaulted her prior to now when she used to be by myself at house. The case has been registered beneath Phase 366, 376, 417, 420 of the IPC and the POCSO Act in opposition to the accused. Surat: Auto Driving force Charged For Rape Of A 50Year Outdated Girl Two times, Now Acquitted By way of Particular Rapid Monitor Court docket.

The 22-year-old guy belongs to the Alwal house in Hyderabad. The accused has been arrested. On Wednesday, he used to be despatched to police remand for interrogation. An investigation has been introduced into the topic.

