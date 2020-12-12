Entertainment

Hyderabad: A fierce fire in a chemical factory, eight people scorched; Rescue operation in progress

December 12, 2020
1 Min Read

Telangana Chemical Factory Fire News Update: Eight people were injured when a chemical factory caught fire on Saturday in Sangareddy, a neighboring district of Hyderabad. Also Read – One Nation, One Ration Card: Many states of the country have implemented ‘One Nation, One Ration Card Scheme’, see full list and avail its benefits

The police said that the fire has been almost controlled. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire completely. He said that the injured have been admitted to the hospital. Further information about the fire will be available only after the completion of the fire operation. Also Read – Ahmedabad chemical factory caught fire, 45 fire engines started to control

Television footage shows fire and smoke coming out of the scene. Also Read – BJP’s great performance in Hyderabad, Yogi Adityanath said, Bhagyanagar’s fortune is starting …

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.