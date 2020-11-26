Hyderabad becomes a battleground in political battle, BJP president Nadda’s road show tomorrow, Shah-Yogi will also handle front

Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda will hold a roadshow in Telangana’s Hyderabad tomorrow: Hyderabad Municipal Body Election has become a major electoral arena for this BJP and its rival parties. There is a ruckus between the parties like TRS and AIMI and BJP. The BJP wants to make a big start from the Telangana capital to increase its influence in the state. BJP President JP Nadda will do a road show in the capital of Telangana tomorrow i.e. on Friday for the Hyderabad Municipal elections. Also Read – Mamta Banerjee said- come and do violence during elections, there is no place for such outsiders in Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda will hold a roadshow in Telangana's Hyderabad tomorrow. Voting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election will be held on 1st December.

Actually, the election of the Brihad Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to be held on December 1.

CM Yogi and Amit Shah will also go to Hyderabad

Explain that the election of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is to be held on December 1. For this local election, the national leadership of BJP is putting all its strength. CM Yogi Adityanath and former BJP President Amit Shah will also reach here in Hyderabad.

Had also issued the manifesto

Tejashwi Surya, National President of BJP Yuva Morcha has also been active here and he has campaigned. On 26 November, the party had made several promises by issuing a manifesto for the Hyderabad Municipal Elections. Among them, financial assistance of Rs 25 thousand will be given to every family affected by the rains in the recent times, free electricity will be given to families with less than 100 units of consumption, women will travel free in metro buses and metro trains.

Free virus detection facility

In the manifesto issued by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, it was stated that Kovid-19 vaccine will be provided to everyone as per the advice of the Center. It said that an effective plan will be prepared to stop the spread of Kovid-19 in the metropolis, in which everyone in the metropolis will get the facility of virus detection for free.

Promise of free tablet too

The manifesto included free drinking water supply, construction of three new women police stations every year and construction of toilets for women every one kilometer, free of cost to students of government schools in view of the difficulties in accessing online education during the epidemic. The tablet has also been promised.