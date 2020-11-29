Hyderabad: CM Yogi said in the election meeting- People are asking me whether Hyderabad can be named ‘Bhagyanagar’?

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday that some people are telling him that Hyderabad should be renamed Bhagyanagar. Yogis have come here to campaign for the local body elections on behalf of the BJP. Adityanath said at an election meeting at Lal Darwaza, “Some people asked me if we can change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar? I said, why not. ” Also Read – Yogi Adityanath’s grand welcome in Asaduddin Owaisi’s stronghold, people said – Aya-aya lion came

Expressing the possibility, the UP Chief Minister gave the example of renaming Allahabad to Prayagraj. He also jeopardized relations between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Adityanath claimed that the newly elected AIMIM MLA in Bihar did not say the word ‘Hindustan’ during the swearing-in ceremony, which reflected the real face of the party. Also Read – PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad after Ahmedabad, will talk to doctors on Bharat Biotech vaccine

Saffron Balwan claimed that the alliance of TRS and AIMIM is hindering the progress of Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Telangana BJP spokesperson K.K. Krishna Sagar Rao claimed that Telangana Chief Minister K.K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s speech highlighted his fear of losing in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Also Read – Love jihad law implemented in UP, fraud for marriage, now strict punishment on conversion

Rao said, “More than 80 percent of KCR’s speeches are devoted to selling fear to GHMC voters. KCR has produced a horror film in 45 minutes to impress and intimidate the imminent rise of the BJP in the state and frightened voters in the GHMC. ” He also claimed that GHMC voters will reject the TRS.