Hyderabad Election Result 2020: BJP’s victory in Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, but TRS to retain power; Know what

The ruling TRS in Telangana appears to be moving towards retaining power in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (ghmc election results) while the BJP has also performed impressively. The TRS has put 41 seats out of 150, while the BJP has won 22 seats.

The counting of the GHMC election on December 1 (hyderabad election result 2020) is going on, according to the latest trends, Asaduddin Owaisi's party AIMIM continues to dominate by winning 34 seats in its stronghold Old Hyderabad. At the same time, Congress is in fourth position after winning only two seats.

TRS is leading in 15 other wards while BJP is leading in about 25 seats.

In view of the current trend, the BJP is moving towards winning a lot of seats. The party seems to be doing well compared to the 2016 election, in which it won four seats by tying up with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In the last election, the Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 90 out of 150 wards.

The impressive performance in these elections has further boosted the morale of the BJP. Earlier, the party also won the by-election in Dubbak assembly seat last month. Ballot papers were used in the GHMC election held on Tuesday.

The counting of votes began at eight in the morning and the first postal ballots were counted. The BJP was ahead of its rivals in counting ballot papers. However, during the election, only 46.55 percent polling was done. Out of the total 74.67 lakh, only 34.50 lakh voters exercised the franchise.

The TRS fielded candidates for all 150 seats while the BJP fielded 149 seats. At the same time, Congress fielded 146, AIMIM 51, and TDP 106 candidates.

