Hyderabad Election Result LIVE Update: AIMIM Chief Owaisi’s Fort Will BJP be demolished Hyderabad Election Result LIVE Update:

Hyderabad Election Result LIVE Update: Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal

Corporation (GHMC) elections begins. #Telangana: The counting of the Hyderabad Municipal Body GHMC election has started from 8 am on Friday. Also Read – GHMC Poll Latest News: These celebs, including Union Home Minister Reddy, Asaduddin Owaisi, voted

Visuals of the counting center of LB Stadium have been revealed. Also Read – GHMC Polls: Election for 150 wards of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation today, voting starts at 7 am

The entire counting process is being captured in CCTV cameras installed at each counting center.

Ballot papers were used in elections, so the picture will be clear about the results by evening or night.

Let us know that earlier during the election campaign, all the parties had made a lot of effort. AIMIM chief Owaisi’s fort had put all its strength to collapse.

The Election Commission and administration have made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes. Counting centers have been set up at 30 places and 8,152 personnel have been deployed for counting.

Let us know that against the nexus of TRS and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Hyderabad, many nationals campaigned here including BJP national leaders, BJP President JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Prakash Javadekar, Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani Was

In the GHMC elections held in Telangana’s capital Hydara on December 1, only 34.50 lakh (46.55 percent) of the 74.67 lakh registered voters exercised their franchise.

The officials had said that the counting of votes will begin at eight o'clock on Friday morning, for which extensive arrangements have been made.