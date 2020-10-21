Hyderabad Flood: Flood-affected families to get financial assistance, Minister announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to each of the three to four lakh families affected by heavy rains and floods in and around Hyderabad. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.K. T. Rama Rao said on Tuesday that the officials and public representatives will hand over this financial assistance to the citizens’ frame, that is, in their homes. He visited various submerged colonies within the boundaries of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and handed over financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to the affected families. Also Read – Weather Forecast: Alert in Andhra Pradesh after Telangana, heavy rain forecast for 3 days

The minister is also known as KTR. He interacted with the residents during his visit and said that the government is taking relief measures on a war footing. KTR and Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav handed over financial assistance to flood affected families of Raj Nagar and MS Maqta in Khairatabad. He distributed Nadiam Colony at Toli Chowki and M.J. at Shikpet to distribute aid. Also visited the colony. Later, KTR commissioned the Ayyappa Colony and L.G. B. Visited Lingojiguda in the city and handed over financial assistance to the residents. Speaking in Ayyappa Colony, he said that as a temporary relief, the government is handing over Rs 10,000 to the rain-affected families.

He assured the people that the officials would soon inspect the damaged houses and submit a report to the government. The government will provide more financial assistance to the families whose houses have been partially or completely damaged. Earlier in the day, Municipal Administration Minister KTR held a review meeting with MLAs and members of the Legislative Council (MLC) from Hyderabad. On a call made by the Chief Minister, the GHMC based MLAs and MLC have decided to donate their two months salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund. KTR praised the elected representatives for this decision. The minister said that the government will support every person affected by heavy rains. The government is ready to spend more on relief measures when needed.

The minister appealed to all elected public representatives, residential welfare associations, NGOs to join the government in providing relief to the citizens. The minister assured the citizens that the government will provide a permanent solution to avoid flood-like situations in the city. The minister asked the MLAs to ensure that all affected families in their areas get financial assistance. The minister also asked the MLAs to visit the relief camps and inspect the relief measures and facilities being provided there. He instructed to ensure availability of medicines, blankets and food and toilets.