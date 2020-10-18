Entertainment

Hyderabad Flood Video: Rainfall in Barshi in Hyderabad, floods in the streets, the streets of the city turned into river

October 18, 2020
Hyderabad Flood: Heavy rains in several parts of the city were again recorded on Saturday after heavy floods and rains caused havoc in several parts of the city earlier this week and traffic was disrupted due to water logging. On Saturday evening, there was heavy rain in Hyderabad for many hours, due to the rain, many areas of the city were flooded. Also Read – Telangana: 13-year-old girl burnt to death in hospital for opposing rape attempt

Hyderabad received heavy rainfall twice on Saturday. Due to the rains, the public life has been completely disturbed. On Saturday, the dam of Balapur Lake broke due to rain, due to which water was flooded in many areas. Due to incessant rains, many roads in Greater Hyderabad were filled with water. The view was so gruesome that one could not guess whether it was a residential area or a river. Also Read – Rain havoc in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, army engaged in relief work, 31 dead, PM Modi spoke to Chief Ministers

According to official data, from 8.30 am to 10 pm on Saturday, Singapore township of Medchal Malkajgiri district received 157.3 mm of rain and 153 mm in Bandlaguda near Uppal in the city. Many other areas of the city also received heavy rainfall.

According to a tweet by GHMC Director of Monitoring and Disaster Management, Vishwajeet Kamapati, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are constantly doing rescue work in water logging and floods. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain with thunder in some parts of the city on Sunday.

