Hyderabad Municipal Elections: Worshiping at Charminar Temple after Amit Shah’s grand roadshow as soon as Amit Shah reaches Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers on Sunday in Bhagyalakshmi temple adjacent to the historic Charminar before taking part in the BJP's campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election. The campaign for the local elections to be held on December 1 will end on Sunday evening.

Along with top BJP leaders, Shah performed priests amid chanting by priests and the temple management committee honored him on the occasion. After spending about 15 minutes in the temple, Shah waved a large number of workers gathered near Charminar and waved a victory sign.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds roadshow at Warasiguda in Secunderabad.

The BJP leader will hold a road show during his tour and address the meetings. Barricades were set up by the police in the vicinity of the historic monument. Tight security arrangements were made with the deployment of a large number of policemen, including personnel of central paramilitary forces.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah performs 'aarti' at Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Old City, Hyderabad, Telangana.

The temple was prepared for Amit Shah’s visit. Hundreds of BJP workers gathered near the memorial on this occasion carrying the party flag. Supporters of the Jan Sena party led by actor Pawan Kalyan also appeared. As the area is communally sensitive, security agencies made special arrangements for Shah’s visit. Top officials inspected the arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs with Shah. Kishan Reddy, state BJP chief Bundi Sanjay Kumar and senior party leaders were present. BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, party’s OBC Morcha president K.K. Laxman, party MP and state legislator were also present. Earlier, Shah was received by BJP leaders and workers upon landing at Begumpet Airport in the city. The Union minister’s temple visit is important because the BJP is contesting elections with a focus on Hindutva.

BJP’s state chief Bundi Sanjay Kumar also had ‘darshan’ in the temple a few days ago and Chief Minister K.K. Chandrashekhar Rao was challenged to go to the temple to collect the name of the Lord to prove his charge that the BJP leader recently sent a letter to the Election Commission to stop the distribution of financial assistance among the victims of the flood wrote.