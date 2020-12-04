Hyderabad Nikay Chunav 2020: BJP’s clear majority in trends, Owaisi and TRS dashed

GHMC Eelection Results: Initial trends of counting of votes for Municipal Corporation elections in Hyderabad have started. According to the trend till 11 am, BJP was leading in 88 seats out of 150 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections. In this way, BJP has got a clear majority in the trends. So far, TRS 32 and AIMIM are leading in 17 seats. Also Read – GHMC Election Result 2020 Updates: Hyderabad Municipal Body Election Results Today, the main contest is between these parties…

Earlier, the counting of votes started at 8 am today. There are 1120 candidates in the fray in this election. Results of all seats are expected by this evening. Trends suggest that the BJP is going to get a grand victory in this election. In this election, BJP had fielded its top leaders for campaigning. Road show was done by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Polling for 149 out of 150 wards of GHMC was held on December 1 and one ward was voted again on Thursday. The voting was held again in Old Malakpet ward after an error was found in the ballot paper during the voting on December 1.

Out of 74.67 lakh registered voters, 34.50 lakh (46.55 per cent) voters used their voting in the election held on December 1. The SEC had decided to hold the ballot elections after consulting Kovid-19 with the major political parties and the Health Department.