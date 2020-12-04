Hyderabad Nikay Chunav 2020: Tremendous blow to BJP, TRS and AIMIM for big win in trends

GHMC Eelection Results: Initial trends of counting of votes for Municipal Corporation elections in Hyderabad have started. Out of 150 seats of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections, BJP was leading in 51, TRS 27, AIMIM 12 and Congress in two seats. Also Read – GHMC Election Result 2020 Updates: Hyderabad Municipal Body Election Results Today, the main contest is between these parties…

Polling for 149 out of 150 wards of GHMC was held on December 1 and one ward was voted again on Thursday. The voting was held again in Old Malakpet ward after an error was found in the ballot paper during the voting on December 1.

Out of 74.67 lakh registered voters, 34.50 lakh (46.55 per cent) voters used their voting in the election held on December 1.

The SEC had decided to hold the ballot elections after consulting Kovid-19 with the major political parties and the Health Department.