Hyderabad Nizam’s assets increased from 8 crores to 333 crores, royal family clash for treasure, FIR made

Hyderabad: The last and seventh Nizam of Hyderabad (Nizam of Hyderabad) has split into the family of Mir Osman Ali Khan due to the division of property. Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, the grandson of Nawab Osman Ali Khan's Nawab Mir Bark Ali alias Prince Mukarram Jah in the Hyderabad Police in the Nizam Fund case against his cousin Nawab Mir Bark Ali alias 'Illegal' An FIR has been lodged for using the certificate.

In the year 1948, 7th Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan of Hyderabad deposited £ 1,007,940 (about 8 crore 87 lakh rupees) with the National Westminster Bank of London. This amount has now increased to 333 crores.

Najaf Ali Khan met Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to hand over the complaint about this property. And it was alleged that the 'economic crime' involved fraud, forgery, misrepresentation, and accused of using false and fabricated evidence to manipulate the Nizam's property. Najaf Ali Khan has also lodged an FIR against Prince Mukarram Jah's ex-wife Era Berjin Jah and his brother Prince Muftakham Jah. The case is of assets worth 3.5 crores British pounds i.e. Rs 333 crores, due to which the Nizam family got divided due to the partition.

The complaint said, “We have made a complaint to the Nawab of India Mir Barkat Ali Khan alias Prince Mukarram Jah with details of the use of illegal certificate of succession in the UK High Court in the Nizam Fund case issued by the Government of India on 27-02-1967. Submitted to the Commissioner, who has shown himself to be the sole heir of the Nizam (VII). He fraudulently used the certificate along with other accused to harm the rest of the legal heirs of the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad. “

He said that we informed him that by the insertion of Article 363A in the Constitution of India under the 26th Amendment Act, 1971, that certificate has become lawful. Prince Mukarram Jah is not the ruler of Hyderabad. He is his grandfather H.E.H. Nawab Sir Mir Osman Ali Khan did not succeed Bahadur and he is like any ordinary citizen of India. Therefore, the personal law of inheritance applies to the case of inheritance.

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, who is the president of the Nizam Family Welfare Association and one of the more than 100 heirs of Nizam VII’s estate, sought protection for him and family members, saying he was being threatened.

Based on this certificate, a British court last year ordered that 3.5 crore British pounds (Rs 333 crore) cash should be distributed between the Government of India and Mukarram Jah and his brother Muftakham Jah. He said that the Commissioner of Police has assured to look into the petition and hand it over to the legal team for further action.