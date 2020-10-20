Hyderabad Rain Updates: rains worsen in Hyderabad, army relief teams kept on standby

Hyderabad Weather and Rain: After forecasting heavy rains over the next few days, the flood relief teams of the Indian Army are once again on standby in Hyderabad Weather and Secunderabad for the anticipated rescue operations of the people. The Indian Army said on Tuesday that the teams were put on standby at the request of the state government. Also Read – Chinese soldiers detained soon, Indian army given warm clothes and food

A defense release said that nine flood relief teams with boats are on standby to undertake immediate relief operations if required. It states that additional teams and boats will be sent according to the situation.

"These preparations are different from the current deployment of six flood relief teams with boats and medical facilities in Karnataka's Gulbarga and Yadgir districts from October 17, which have already evacuated 427 stranded people to safer places," the release said. It says that the flow of Bhima and Krishna rivers is still very high, so the process is still going on for the convenience.

Hyderabad’s Bandalguda region was flooded after last week’s heavy rains in Telangana, after which Army flood relief teams evacuated 153 people from the affected areas and large number of food packets were also distributed to the stranded people. .

(Input IANS)