Hyderabad Rainfall: Heavy rains flooded Hyderabad city, 37 thousand families affected, traffic disrupted

Hyderabad: Heavy rains in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas have again affected traffic on various highways. This is the second time in a week that the highways connecting Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Bengaluru, and Warangal were damaged, stopping vehicular traffic. The rains here on Saturday night battered the condition of the city's roads and remote areas, before the roads damaged by torrential rains and floods on 13-14 October completely restored and restored. is.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway after a section of the road in Inamguda on the outskirts of the city was damaged. After heavy rains, Lashkar-Guda lake was flooded on the highway after heavy rains, police said. The authorities made every effort to control the traffic by making emergency repairs to the damaged highway.

37 thousand families have been affected due to floods due to heavy rains. This information was given by a top civilian officer on Sunday. Hyderabad received heavy rains on 13-14 October, causing flooding, later on 17 October, many areas were flooded again, affecting 37,400 families.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar said that on October 13, heavy rains had caused flooding in various areas, affecting 35,309 families. At the same time, 2,100 more families were affected due to floods again on October 17, all have been shifted to safe places.