Hyderabad Road Accident: 5 people died on the spot in a truck-car collision in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A very painful accident took place in Hyderabad this morning. In the early hours of Sunday, four of the 5 youths who died in a car and truck collision died on the spot. This information was given by the police. The car broke ahead of the signal and crashed into the truck. The software professional and his four friends working at Tech Mahindra died in the accident that occurred at around 3 am. The incident was so horrific that anyone who heard it shook. All people have been identified.

According to the police, a Swift car coming from IIIT Hyderabad was heading towards Gaulidodi and the car broke ahead by breaking the red signal. Meanwhile, a tipper vehicle coming from Kokapet and going towards IIIT hit the car.

The collision was so severe that the tipper vehicle also overturned and the car dragged several meters away. Four people died on the spot in the incident, while another succumbed at the nearby Corporate Hospital. Police removed the dead bodies from the deceased's car and sent them for post mortem.

Identification of the dead. Santosh (25), (Tech Mahindra employee) Chinta Manohar (23), (employee in animation company), Kolluru Pawan Kumar (24), Pappu Bhardwaj (20) and Nagisetti Roshan (23). They all stayed at the Maruti Men’s Hospital in Madhupur.

Gachibowli police registered a case under section 304A (causing death due to negligence). Police collected blood samples of the truck owner and the deceased, to find out if they had drunk alcohol.