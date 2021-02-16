Hyeri In Talks Along With Yoo Seung Ho For Upcoming Historical Drama

Hyeri could also be starring in her first historic drama!

On February 16, an business consultant reported, “Hyeri can be starring as the feminine lead of the KBS 2TV drama ‘Pondering of the Moon When the Flower Blooms’ (literal title).”

In response to the report, her company Artistic Group ing commented, “Hyeri obtained a proposal to star within the new KBS 2TV drama ‘Pondering of the Moon When the Flower Blooms’ and is reviewing [the offer].”

The drama will happen in the course of the interval of the strongest prohibition legislation in Joseon historical past, depicting human need and proving that prohibition is just not the most suitable choice. The principle characters are an inspector from the Workplace of the Inspector-Normal who has left his hometown to realize fame in Hanyang and restore his household’s standing, a poor aristocratic lady who begins to make alcohol as a way to pay again her debt, and a crown prince who continues to secretly climb over the partitions of the palace to get a number of drinks. The three individuals have a fateful encounter in entrance of a secret alcohol storage, consequently gaining a secret that would lead one another to demise if revealed.

Hyeri has been provided the function of Kang Ro Web optimization, whose magnificence shines even when sporting shabby clothes. She grew up nicely off till she was 13, and though she ran round attempting to earn a living for her mom’s treatment and her brother’s books, her household’s monetary state of affairs nonetheless took a pointy flip. Now with expertise in all types of labor, she has developed spectacular bodily energy.

It was revealed earlier within the month that Yoo Seung Ho is in talks to play the male lead Nam Younger, a good-looking inspector.

Director Hwang In Hyuk of “Physician Prisoner” and screenwriter Kim Joo Hee can be working collectively on the brand new historic drama, which is scheduled to air within the second half of 2021.

Keep tuned for updates!

In the meantime, watch Hyeri in “Reply 1988“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)