Hyeri Says A Tearful Goodbye To Cast And Crew On Her Final Episode Of “Wonderful Saturday”

On November 14, tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday” held a “Hyeri particular” to commemorate her remaining look on the present.

MC Increase shared that Hyeri would have two particular benefits in her particular episode: as a result of she likes “one-shots” (when the digital camera is targeted on a single individual relatively than a gaggle shot), she would get her personal one-shot within the background of all of the meals movies. She additionally bought her personal mic in order that she might specific her opinion each time she needed.

Cheonggukjang (stew with fermented bean paste), the meals on the road for the mission, was additionally one in every of Hyeri’s favorites. The tune for this mission was SEVENTEEN’s “Adore U.” Hyeri mentioned, “SEVENTEEN has been with me on this present from the beginning till the tip.”

The second mission was the tune “You’re the Greatest within the Universe” (literal translation) by Hockee. Close to the tip of the mission, Moon Se Yoon mentioned, “This looks like a message that the manufacturing employees needed to ship to Hyeri,” making her tear up.

She mentioned, “I’ve been pondering since final evening about what I needed to say. I’m so completely satisfied that I might meet such nice folks. Thanks for caring for me and giving me a lot love.”

On Instagram, Hyeri wrote;

I’m an enormous crybaby so I fearful so much about whether or not folks would really feel uncomfortable seeing at the moment’s broadcast. I thought I had mentally ready for the episode, however each time I considered this being the tip, I felt unhappy. For the previous two years and a half, ‘Wonderful Saturday’ has slowly given me the arrogance to consider in myself once more. I discovered that I might change into an individual whom folks cherished after I was simply being myself. I used to be additionally lucky to be working with such wonderful folks. As I mirror on all the things that’s occurred, I really feel extra affectionate, and apologetic, and grateful. And an important factor!!!! The viewers, who made me so completely satisfied, who despatched me the Hyeri on ‘Wonderful Saturday’ a lot love! Thanks so, a lot. I consider that you’ll nonetheless love ‘Wonderful Saturday’ after I’m gone. Thanks. Goodbye, energy superstar!

Try Hyeri within the drama “Entertainer” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)