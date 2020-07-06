Hyerim And Shin Min Chul Tie The Knot In Private Wedding Ceremony

Hyerim has formally tied the knot!

On July 5, Hyerim and her fiancé Shin Min Chul held a personal marriage ceremony ceremony within the Gangnam District of Seoul. As a consequence of issues surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, the attendees have been restricted to relations, family, her fellow Surprise Women members, and different shut pals. The couple has additionally needed to postpone their honeymoon to someday sooner or later.

Earlier this yr, Hyerim revealed that she had been relationship taekwondo athlete Shin Min Chul since 2013. Together with the information of her marriage ceremony, Hyerim shared images from their marriage ceremony photoshoot in addition to a heartfelt letter to her followers. Earlier than the marriage, the couple shared their love story by means of MBC’s “Don’t Be Jealous,” and the Surprise Women members additionally reunited to have fun the special day.

By way of an announcement from her company rrr Leisure, Hyerim stated, “July 5 felt so far-off, however someway the day has arrived. We have been in a position to maintain our marriage ceremony ceremony because of blessings from many individuals. The choices to disclose our relationship and to announce our marriage weren’t straightforward, however I’m so grateful to my followers and everybody who congratulated us. Thanks as soon as once more to everybody who wished us properly and supported us as we made a brand new begin as a pair. Marriage just isn’t the top, however a brand new starting. We are going to reside properly! Thanks.”

In 2010, Hyerim joined as a member of Surprise Women by means of “2 Completely different Tears.” After her unique contract with JYP leisure resulted in January, Hyerim joined Yubin’s new company rrr Leisure.

Congratulations to Hyerim and Shin Min Chul!

Watch the couple within the newest episode of “Don’t Be Jealous”:

