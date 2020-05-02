Hyerim Shares How Wonder Girls Members Reacted To Her Marriage Information, Talks About Wedding ceremony, And More

After the information was shared of her upcoming wedding ceremony, Hyerim held her first ever stay broadcast to speak to her followers about it!

On Might 1, it was introduced that Hyerim shall be marrying her longtime boyfriend Shin Min Chul, who’s a taekwondo athlete. Following the information, she took to Instagram for her first stay broadcast as she traveled dwelling from filming the fact present “Don’t Be Jealous.”

About why they determined to get married, Hyerim stated, “Relationship for seven years is sort of a very long time. The members had stated that I’d be the second to get married, and that got here true.”

She added, “For the announcement of our relationship, I wrote a handwritten letter. Our marriage was introduced via a information article, however I believed that it will be boring if I launched a handwritten letter once more so I selected to do an Instagram stay, which I’ve by no means accomplished earlier than.”

When followers requested how the members of Wonder Girls reacted to the information, Hyerim shared that Ahn So Hee had despatched her a message a second earlier to say she’d seen the article and congratulate her.

Hyerim lately signed with fellow Wonder Girls member Yubin’s company rrr Leisure, and he or she stated, “Our CEO is congratulating me a lot.” She commented that Yubin appeared to be glad that Hyerim is getting married earlier than her whereas additionally having a little bit of a disenchanted look in her eyes. “Nonetheless, I feel she doesn’t have any ideas about doing it herself but,” she stated. “She’s actually onerous working as a CEO.”

She went on to say, “I talked with Sunye. We despatched messages backwards and forwards, and naturally she already knew.”

Hyerim added, “There are a number of posts saying individuals are glad about my marriage information and I additionally perceive the feedback by people who find themselves disenchanted. I used to be actually the youngest member, though in fact I’m nonetheless the youngest member. Though I’m 29 now.”

She went on to share that she requested one of many Wonder Girls members to sing at her wedding ceremony, however she didn’t reveal who it’s. “I need to hold {that a} shock,” she stated.

“I’m getting married on the age that I’d deliberate to,” she commented. “I’ve all the time stated that I wished to get married earlier than I flip 30. And now I’m actually getting married earlier than I’m 30.” She added that it’s vital to watch out about what you say as a result of phrases can plant a seed.

“I really feel happiness and likewise blended feelings,” Hyerim added. Lastly, she stated about Shin Min Chul, “He’s a great individual.” She requested followers in the event that they’re having fun with watching “Don’t Be Jealous” and upped the joy for future episodes.

In March, Hyerim introduced that she’s been courting Shin Min Chul for seven years. The couple is presently displaying their courting life via the MBC present “Don’t Be Jealous.” On Might 1, Hyerim and Shin Min Chul introduced that they’re getting married in Seoul in July, and Hyerim shared in her broadcast that the date is July 5.

