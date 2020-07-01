Hyerim Shares Wedding Photos And Handwritten Letter About Her Marriage

Hyerim personally shared information of her upcoming marriage ceremony!

On July 1, Hyerim posted a handwritten letter together with marriage ceremony pictures by means of her company rrr Leisure’s official social media. Earlier this 12 months, Hyerim revealed that she has been relationship taekwondo athlete Shin Min Chul since 2013. At the moment, the couple has been showing on MBC’s “Don’t Be Jealous” to share their love story with the viewers in addition to preparations for his or her marriage. Lately, the Marvel Women members additionally reunited to rejoice the big day.

In her heartfelt letter, Hyerim shares that she needs to formally categorical her gratitude to the individuals who have supported her. She wrote, “As lots of chances are you’ll know already, I’m excited to share with you that I’ve met the love of my life and might be getting married on July 5.”

Though she expresses her warning about getting married amidst a troublesome time for everybody resulting from considerations surrounding COVID-19, she thanks everybody who has supported her and shares her resolve to proceed to showcase totally different sides of herself as an entertainer. She ended the letter by sharing, “Thanks as soon as once more to all Wonderfuls on the market! Love you and thanks all the time!”

Hyerim joined as a member of Marvel Women in 2010 by means of “2 Completely different Tears.” After her unique contract with JYP Leisure resulted in January, Hyerim joined Yubin’s new company rrr Leisure.

Congratulations to Hyerim and Shin Min Chul!

