Hyerim To Tie The Knot With Boyfriend Of 7 Years And Taekwondo Athlete Shin Min Chul

Surprise Women’s Hyerim is ready to tie the knot with Shin Min Chul!

On Might 1, The Truth reported that the couple shall be tying the knot in July. A supply from Hyerim’s company rrr Leisure spoke with The Truth and acknowledged, “It’s true that the 2 are planning to get married in July. They’re nonetheless discussing the specifics of their marriage ceremony.”

This may make Hyerim the second member from Surprise Women to tie the knot following Sunye, who received married in 2013 and is presently the mom of three kids.

Earlier this yr, Hyerim revealed that she has been relationship taekwondo athlete Shin Min Chul since 2013. They presently seem in MBC’s “Don’t Be Jealous” and have been sharing their love story with viewers. They’re additionally set to share their marriage preparations on the present as properly.

Congratulations to Hyerim and Shin Min Chul!

Watch the couple within the newest episode of “Don’t Be Jealous” under:

