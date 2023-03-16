Hyouka Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know

If you like weird anime shows, you should add Hyouka to your list. The first season of Hyouka was full of dark humor, strange mysteries, and cheesy romance between the show’s main characters. This story is about 4 friends who want to figure out what’s going on in their town. The Classic Literature Club is the link between all of the mysteries.

There are a lot of people who watch the Japanese animated series, and we can’t anticipate what will occur in the next episode. People are looking forward to the second season of Hyouka. Is the production house finally going to keep making the show? Do we know when Season 2 of Hyouka will come out? What will happen on the show during the next season? We have a lot of questions about Hyouka’s second season, and we can’t wait to talk about them all with you. So, because people asked, here is almost everything we understand about Season 2 of Hyouka.

Will there be a Hyouka season 2?

As you know, season 1 came out on April 23, 2012, but it was over on September 17, 2021. There were 22 episodes in Season 1. Do you know that the show is based on a book by Honobu Yonezawa the same name? There are 6 parts to the book. Many of the books have already been talked about in season 1, but season 2 will cover the rest.

No official date has been set for season 2, but rumors say it will come out in 2021 or 2022. Supposedly, Hyouka fans will have to wait about a year for the next season. But if you think season 1 ended on the right note, are you still excited for season 2?

Hyouka Season 2 Cast

Yûichi Nakamura as Houtarou Oreki

Satomi Sato as Eru Chitanda

Madeleine Morris as Eru Chitanda

Adam Gibbs as Houtarou Oreki

Daisuke Sakaguchi as Satoshi Fukube2

Dallas Reid as Satoshi Fukube2

Jill Harris as Mayaka Ibara

Asuka Konno as Female Student

Ichitarô Ai as Male Student

Yoshihisa Kawahara as Koreyuki Tani

Shiori Mikami as Iizuka (Manga Club Member)

Eiji Miyashita as Male Student

Aoi Yûki Aoi Yûki as Matsushiro (Manga Club Member)

Yukana Yukana as Fuyumi Irisu

Alexis Tipton as Fuyumi Irisu

Satsuki Yukino as Tomoe Oreki

Caitlin Glass as Tomoe Oreki

Masumi Asano as Ayako Kouchi

Brina Palencia as Ayako Kouchi

Jun Fukuyama as Jirou Tanabe

Naomi Shindô as Shouko Yuasa

Dawn M. Bennett as Shouko Yuasa

Micah Solusod as Koreyuki Tani

Mariya Ise as Misaki Sawakiguchi

Sarah Wiedenheft as Misaki Sawakiguchi

Linda Young as Yoko Itoigawa

Apphia Yu as Kaho Jumonji

Ryôtarô Okiayu as Masashi Togaito

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Muneyoshi Kugayama

Ayana Taketatsu as Kimura (Manga Club Member)

Ian Sinclair as Masashi Togaito

Amber Lee Connors as Matsuyo

Brittney Karbowski as Sayama

Jerry Jewell as Muneyoshi Kugayama

Hyouka Season 1 Summary

The series is about a student named Hautraou Oreki, who is more interested in the dark side of life. He is a lazy slob who doesn't want to do anything to spice up his life. While other students are joining clubs and doing different things, Hautraou just wants to live a boring life and has no interest in joining any clubs at school. And, as you might have guessed, he is both shy and Lazy Head.

But he is not always a lazy head. When he wants to do something, he works hard to do it. His sister sees that he is good at reasoning by deduction, and she encourages and directs him to join the Classic’s club. The club was in danger of shutting down because all of its members had moved on.

He doesn’t want to disappoint his sister, so he opts to join the club, even though he doesn’t think it will make any difference in his life. It seemed to be true because he thought he was the only person in the club until he walked in and saw a beautiful girl standing near the windows and looking out. She sees Oreki and tells him that her name is Eru Chitanda and that she is in Class 1-A. Satoshi Fukube and Mayaka Ibara, two of Hautraou’s old friends, also joined this club later.

Hyouka Season 2 Plot

The last Hyouka episode ended on a cliffhanger! The first season of the show had 22 episodes, and we loved how it kept getting more and more complicated. We were very impressed by how interesting Eru and Hotaro’s love story was. “The Doll That Took the Long Way Around” was the title of the show’s last episode. This episode is definitely worth talking about because the manner in which it ended made us all cry.

We saw how Eru told Hotaro that the town isn’t growing and that she needs to leave the town to pursue her big dreams. Hotaro cares about what she thinks and tells her that he will always be there for her on this journey of growth. At the end of the story, there is a message that says the two characters are ready to face the coming spring. If season 2 ever comes out, Eru and Hotaro will definitely be in a real relationship. We are going to discover how Hotaro fits in with Eru’s exciting journey of growth. So, that’s all for now. If you want to learn more about interesting anime and manga series, stay connected right here.

How many episodes will be in Hyouka Season 2?

Fans of the show Hyouka are super excited for the next season and would like to know how many episodes will be in Hyouka season 2. If the show comes back for a second season, we think it will have at least 22 episodes, just like the first season, or a few additional 3 episodes will be added, bringing the total to 25 episodes.

Hyouka Season 2 release date

So, yeah, it’s time to find out when the second season of Hyouka will come out. But unfortunately, no official date has been set for season 2. There are rumors, though, that the date for season 2 will be set in 2021 or 2022. We’re saying this based on what we’ve heard on the internet, so keep in mind that you should take this with a grain of salt.

But there is good news for fans: Honobu, who wrote the novel Hyouka that the anime series is based on, has confirmed that he is working on the 7th volume of the novel series. This means that it’s possible that the Hyouka anime won’t be canceled and that there may be a second season.

Where can I watch Hyouka Season 2?

The first season of Hyouka is on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation.

Hyouka Anime Series Reviews

The anime series Hyouka is undoubtedly one of the finest slice-of-life shows. The story is unique and interesting, the characters are well-written, and it’s clear that the main characters change over time, which makes the show better. The animation is great, and so are all of the other characters in the show.

And since the show is in the slice-of-life genre, it also has a mystery plot. Most of the mysteries in the show are fun, but there are a few that are boring. The way the characters interact with each other is another good thing about Hyouka. If you want to watch a new Mystery and slice-of-life anime, then you should watch Hyouka.