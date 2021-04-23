Hype House Social Media Influencer Unscripted Series Coming To Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix announced a new collaboration with Hype House, to produce an unscripted series following social media influencers.

The currently untitled series, which is already in production, will follow the lives of “some of the world’s biggest social media stars,” per the streamer, including Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren and Jack Wright.

In a format akin to “The Real World,” the show will follow the lives of the members of the Hype House, a collaborative group that lives and creates content in a Los Angeles-based mansion of the same name. The show will document the members’ relationships, explore their fame and follow them as they try to tackle the next stage of their lives.

The Hype House was first founded in 2019 by Annon, Hudson, Petrou, Warren and Daisy Keech, but Keech left the group in March of last year and presumably will not make any appearances on the show. The Hype House TikTok account boasts 20 million followers, while its Instagram has more than 6 million followers. Thus far, the house’s most mainstream claim to fame, though, was when Dragun hosted a birthday party there in July, while COVID-19 cases were still rising and many attendees were seen on social media without wearing face masks.

The show comes from Wheelhouse Entertainment and is executive produced by Eric Wattenberg, Deanna Markoff, Will Nothacker, Luke Neslage and Kit Gordon.

“Wheelhouse was launched as a one-stop shop for talent and creators looking to leverage their own brands through content. It’s incredibly gratifying to partner with Netflix on this show and elevate the next generation of stars and entrepreneurs,” said Wattenberg, Wheelhouse’s chief creative officer and president.

This series is just the latest in a trend of social media influencers getting the TV treatment. In November, for example, YouTuber Ryan Kaji (of the Ryan’s World channel) got a show on Amazon Prime Video, while in December ​TikTok star and former Hype House member Charli D’Amelio inked a deal for a docuseries about her family on Hulu, and just last week “General Hospital” booked TikTok star Caitlin Reilly for a special tribute episode to her late father, John Reilly.