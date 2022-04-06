Hyper-realistic graphics in the new technical demo of Unreal Engine 5 and the authors of Gears

The Coalition studio explains all the benefits of the graphics engine to create its ‘The Cavern’ demo.

The State of Unreal 2022 recently presented has left us incredible details about the Unreal Engine 5 from EpicGames. It was at this conference that the availability of this graphics engine was announced for all those who want to use it, although we have also had other surprises such as the development of the new Crystal Dynamics Tomb Raider with Unreal Engine 5.

However, the presentation has not missed the opportunity to show everything it is capable of doing on Xbox Series X. The result of such intentions has been ‘The Cavern‘, a technical demo created by the studio The Coalition that has taken advantage of the benefits of Unreal Engine 5 to explore the possibilities that its million polygons. And it is that, as you can see at the beginning of this news, the graphics engine allows the rendering of the most intricate details.

Kate Raynertechnical director at The Coalition, highlights this aspect in an interview with Xbox that reviews some of the most impressive features of Unreal Engine 5: “This means that our artists can create assets with tens of millions of polygons, scalable to scenes with thousands and billions. The details are simply incredible, more than 100 times than was possible before.”

Of course, the technical demos allow us to take a first look at all the power which saves a graphics engine. It is because of that Unity has advanced a video of its own so hyper-realistic that it leaves no one indifferent, although we think that ‘The Cavern’ could be part of that compilation of 5 presentations that have left us speechless.

