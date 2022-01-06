Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm Celebrates Million Dollar Sales on Nintendo Switch

Koei Tecmo’s Zelda series musou has reached 4 million copies sold.

Just over a year ago we witnessed the launch of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm on Nintendo Switch, a new game musou style directly related to the Zelda saga and more specifically to the events that precede what we live in our journey enjoying The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The title of Koei Tecmo already commented only a few days after the premiere in November 2020 that they had distributed three million copies, but now they have announced through official social networks that they have managed to exceed the 4 million copies physical and digital sold worldwide.

They are remarkable figures for a musouThese are very remarkable figures taking into account the genre to which the game belongs, which has been enhanced by going hand in hand with one of the most well-known franchises and characters not only from Nintendo, but from the world of video games in general. . In April there were talk of 3.7 million, so in recent months we can discern that it has placed some 300,000 more units in the players’ houses.

If you want to know more about the game, you can take a look at our analysis of Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Cataclysm, where Jesús Bella highlights that we are facing a well-planned collaboration that helps expand the universe explaining in detail some of the events that Breath of the Wild did not clarify. A Breath of the Wild that will receive its sequel in 2022, or at least that is what is included in Nintendo’s plans.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Hyrule Warriors, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm, Nintendo Switch, Koei, Koei Tecmo, Zelda, Breath of The Wild, and Sales.