Hyun Bin Chosen As 1st Korean Global Ambassador For Luxury Watch Brand OMEGA

Hyun Bin is a brand new world ambassador for OMEGA!

On November 18, Hyun Bin’s company VAST Leisure confirmed that the actor had been chosen as a world ambassador for the Swiss luxurious watch model OMEGA.

Within the newly launched photographs with OMEGA, Hyun Bin captivates together with his deep gaze and gentle charisma.

OMEGA’s CEO Raynald Aeschlimann commented, “Hyun Bin has an distinctive talent that enables him to boldly and confidently painting the character he desires. We found that the excellence and effective element he pursued in his profession and the values OMEGA needed to share had one thing in frequent. Moreover, as flawless sort of actor, we had been assured that he may work with OMEGA’s good and glorious timepieces.”

Hyun Bin shared, “OMEGA’s pioneering spirit and countless pursuit in direction of innovation transcend generations, they usually’ve made many first steps in historical past. As an envoy, I’m wanting ahead to creating new footprints whereas conveying OMEGA’s philosophy and message.”

Hyun Bin beforehand starred within the hit drama “Crash Touchdown on You,” and he lately flew to Jordan to movie the upcoming film “Bargaining” (literal translation).

Watch Hyun Bin within the movie “The Swindlers” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)