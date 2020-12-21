Hyun Bin Reflects On “Crash Landing On You” Success, Talks About Working With Hwang Jung Min For Upcoming Movie, And More

Hyun Bin took half in a pictorial and interview for the life-style journal Esquire Korea!

Hyun Bin beforehand had an interview with Esquire when he was showing within the hit drama “Crash Landing on You.” On the time, he talked about that he needed to journey to the long run to see the reactions of the viewers after the drama’s finale. Now that that second has arrived, Hyun Bin commented with fun, “I had loads of worries at the moment. Really, since filming for that drama was fairly tough, there have been instances the place I needed to skip ahead in time.”

Hyun Bin additionally remarked that he came upon due to his followers and information articles that “Crash Landing on You” was nonetheless charting excessive on streaming companies. Hyun Bin expressed remorse that he was unable to go abroad to convey his gratitude to worldwide viewers, including, “Once I obtain presents from abroad, I reply with handwritten letters since I’m unable to go to them myself.”

Though “Crash Landing on You” achieved nice success, Hyun Bin admitted that he has by no means as soon as predicted the success of any manufacturing. “With movies, I can solely know after they premiere, and with dramas I solely get a way after about half of the episodes have aired,” he defined. “Though viewership rankings might be an indicator, I may also sense folks’s oblique reactions. The ambiance on set displays that as nicely.”

Hyun Bin then spoke about his expertise working with Son Ye Jin, with whom he had beforehand appeared within the movie “The Negotiation.” He stated they have been rather more comfy because it was their second time working collectively, and they’d brainstorm concepts for his or her scenes earlier than coming to the set to rehearse. The actor additionally had excessive reward for the author for creating such an fascinating script, in addition to for his fellow forged members who he stated actually introduced every scene to life.

In a 2018 interview, Hyun Bin as soon as talked about that he needed to convey his viewers extra “popcorn films.” Elaborating on his remark, Hyun Bin stated, “I needed to convey the viewers a manufacturing that they might take pleasure in, one which they might watch with out considering or worrying an excessive amount of. Though considering isn’t a nasty factor, there’s different types of media that ship messages to make the buyer suppose.” He concluded that there was a necessity for productions that will make time move by in an pleasing means, saying that his movies at the moment, akin to “The Swindlers” and “The Negotiation,” have been simply the form of manufacturing he was describing.

When requested about his personal character, Hyun Bin in contrast himself to his “Crash Landing on You” character Ri Jung Hyuk, who falls in love with pc video games. “Similar to Ri Jung Hyuk, when one thing pursuits me I fling myself at it wholeheartedly,” he revealed. He additionally shared that he’s not the kind to make pals simply, however he finds himself slowly getting nearer to actors that he’s labored with in a number of productions.

Additionally identified for his roles in romantic comedies akin to “My Beautiful Sam Quickly” and “Secret Backyard,” Hyun Bin confessed that he feels embarrassed when he watches his performing in his earlier dramas. “I’ve modified so much since then. I’ve totally different ideas, a distinct means of expressing myself, and my perspective when taking a look at scenes has modified as nicely,” he shared. “Though my performing was embarrassing and I regarded immature, however I feel that these roles have been one thing I might solely do at the moment.”

Hyun Bin then shared his ideas on his expertise filming in Jordan for his upcoming movie “The Level Males,” which is the one movie to date to movie abroad for the reason that begin of the COVID-19 pandemic. He defined that the forged have been examined for the virus each two weeks and that their ease of motion was considerably restricted in an effort to guarantee a clean filming course of.

To wrap up the interview, Hyun Bin spoke about working with Hwang Jung Min, whom he stated possessed a powerful need to create a great movie. “If he thinks one thing will make the scene higher, he’ll inform the division in cost and maintain a gathering,” Hyun Bin revealed. “His vitality and keenness for performing is really wonderful. His vitality lasts from that morning all the best way till the day’s filming ends.”

