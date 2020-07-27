Hyun Bin Shows Support For Lee Jae Wook And His Upcoming Drama

Hyun Bin not too long ago displayed help for his former co-star Lee Jae Wook’s present drama!

The 2 actors appeared collectively within the drama “Reminiscences of the Alhambra,” and they’re additionally labelmates at VAST Leisure.

On July 27, Lee Jae Wook posted a photograph of a espresso truck on Instagram and wrote, “Thanks, sunbaenim!!” (Sunbaenim on this case is a phrase used to deal with somebody who debuted earlier.) The banner subsequent to the espresso truck reads, “Actor Hyun Bin and VAST Leisure help the forged and crew of ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol’ (literal title).”

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is a romantic comedy about Goo La La (Go Ara), a pianist who hits all-time low after her household’s sudden downfall. After she finds her approach to La La Land, a piano academy in a small village, she finally ends up crossing paths and falling in love with the robust and mysterious Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook) who appears to be hiding plenty of secrets and techniques. The drama is slated to start airing in August.

Within the meantime, try Lee Jae Wook’s current drama “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Good” right here:

Watch Now