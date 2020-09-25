Hyun Bin’s Agency Celebrates His Birthday By Sharing Adorable Childhood Photos

Hyun Bin’s company rang in his birthday with a super-cute blast from the previous!

On September 25, Hyun Bin turned 38 years previous (by worldwide reckoning), and his company VAST Leisure celebrated the event by treating followers to an cute glimpse of the star as a younger baby.

Posting two childhood images of the actor on Instagram, the company playfully wrote, “Completely satisfied Birthday Bin! Child angel Tae Pyung [Hyun Bin’s given name], who’s been stealing hearts since beginning together with his attractiveness, grew up right into a good-looking grownup and have become actor Hyun Bin, with whom all of the dwelling organisms in the whole universe have fallen in love.”

The company added, “Please present Bin-nie how a lot you’re keen on him by wishing him a cheerful birthday.”

Completely satisfied Birthday, Hyun Bin!

Watch Hyun Bin in his movie “The Swindlers” with English subtitles beneath:

