Hyun Bin’s Agency Responds To Reports About Purchasing Home For Marriage Preparations

Hyun Bin has responded to rumors that he bought a home to arrange for marriage along with his girlfriend Son Ye Jin.

Beforehand, Dispatch reported that Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin had been courting for the reason that conclusion of their drama “Crash Touchdown on You.” It was then confirmed by each actors’ companies that they’re in a romantic relationship.

On January 30, Ilyo Newspaper reported that Hyun Bin just lately moved to Guri, Gyeonggi Province after buying a 70-pyeong (roughly 2,491 sq. ft) luxurious villa for 4.8 billion received (roughly 4.3 million USD).

The information media outlet added he might have achieved that with marriage in thoughts and that his new house is a penthouse for one era to make use of. It’s in an eco-friendly neighborhood adjoining to Seoul, and it’s also well-known for being a spot the place many celebrities and artists stay. A number of the stars who reside in that neighborhood are Park Jin Younger and Oh Yeon Search engine marketing.

On the identical day, Hyun Bin’s company VAST Leisure clarified, “It was not bought as a marital dwelling. We can not affirm the main points as a result of this issues a personal residence.”

Hyun Bin has been confirmed for the sequel of “Confidential Project.”

Within the meantime, watch his movie “Rampant“:

Watch Now

Sources (1) (2)