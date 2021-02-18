Hyun Bin’s Agency Warns Of Fake Social Media Accounts

VAST Leisure warned followers of pretend social media accounts which are impersonating Hyun Bin.

On February 18, the company uploaded a discover in each Korean and English on their Instagram Tales concerning the matter.

The official assertion reads as follows:

We’ve been receiving studies about entities that falsely assume our identify or our artists’ names. We’re not working any accounts aside from the official accounts listed beneath. Additionally, Hyun Bin doesn’t personal any private social media accounts (Instagram, Fb, Twitter, and many others.). Below any circumstances, we don’t make a financial proposition or request to any particular person. We ask our followers to take particular notice of the above and shield yourselves in opposition to any injury from the entities that falsely assume our identify. We can even do our greatest to observe the online constantly to stop additional damages. We want to ask you for continued curiosity and assist for VAST Leisure and its artists. Thanks.

Hyun Bin is at present getting ready to movie the sequel to “Confidential Project.”

Take a look at Hyun Bin in “Rampant” on Viki:

Watch Now

Supply (1)