HyunA and DAWN Talk About Their Five-Year Relationship On “My Ugly Duckling”

On the February 28 episode of SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling,” HyunA and DAWN appeared as company!

The celeb moms on the present shared their heat admiration for the couple’s relationship. HyunA and DAWN have been relationship since Might 2016 and went public with their relationship in August 2018.

DAWN stated, “When she calls me by my actual title, I get chills. My actual title is Kim Hyo Jong, however she often calls me by a time period of endearment or simply ‘DAWN.’ If I do one thing incorrect, although, she’ll name me by my actual title. It’s scary to be referred to as by your full title, however the closing ‘Hyo Jong’ is actually scary too.”

HyunA stated, “I often name him jagi [a term of endearment like ‘honey’ or ‘darling’], but when I catch him at one thing, I’ll name him ‘Hyo Jong.’ He catches on immediately after I try this.” DAWN added, “I all of the sudden get a variety of ideas in my head. I begin to evaluate the whole lot I did since that morning.”

DAWN and HyunA have been requested about their dad and mom’ reactions to their relationship. HyunA admitted that DAWN would possibly appear to be a shocking selection for her on the floor, however added, “My dad and mom understand how a lot he takes care of me. It took them a while to open up their hearts, however I even have that type of vibe. We’re a superb match.” DAWN added humorously, “There’s an upside. I may give off a foul first impression, so the extra you get to know me, the extra you notice, ‘Oh, he’s higher than anticipated.’”

HyunA stated, “My dad’s by no means acted powerful in entrance of me, however there’s something totally different. I didn’t know this, however apparently he takes [DAWN] apart to present him hints. I’ve by no means seen it myself.” DAWN stated, “He provides me a variety of good recommendation. Now if I’m inquisitive about one thing, I’ll ask him. After all, due to the vibe I give off, he was very suspicious of me at first.”

HyunA shared that the couple generally goes to fortunetellers collectively and stated, “We have been informed as soon as that we had met and damaged up in a earlier life earlier than getting collectively on this one.” DAWN stated, “The humorous factor was that the fortuneteller stated that HyunA was a normal in a earlier life, whereas I used to be a well-known gisaeng [courtesan].”

The couple have been requested a standard query on the present, which is concerning the “expiration interval” of affection. HyunA stated, “I don’t suppose there’s one. I believe that the expiration date is ‘immediately.’ I consider that love renews itself day by day. I like like day by day might be the final.”

DAWN stated, “I believe that the ‘expiration date’ shouldn’t be about love however about that heart-fluttering feeling. Anybody can really feel their coronary heart flutter for anybody, whether or not it’s somebody you met previously or would possibly meet sooner or later. However love solely expires once you surrender on it. When the heart-fluttering interval is over, you are inclined to get into extra conflicts and generally get harm. However so long as you consider that you just wish to be with this particular person in your coronary heart, there isn’t any ‘expiration date’ for love.”

