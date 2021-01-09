General News

HyunA Confirmed To Return From Hiatus With January Comeback

January 9, 2021
It’s official: HyunA is again!

On January 8, each PSY and his label P NATION formally introduced that HyunA could be making a comeback later this month, marking the tip of her health-related hiatus. The singer might be making her highly-anticipated return on January 28 at 6 p.m. KST.

Though HyunA initially deliberate to make a comeback in August of final yr, when she was scheduled to drop her pre-release single “GOOD GIRL,” her company introduced on August 22 that she could be quickly halting all actions and suspending the discharge resulting from well being issues.

Whereas P NATION has not but revealed additional particulars about HyunA’s return, it appears doubtless that she might lastly be releasing her long-awaited single from final yr. (You may try her teasers for the one right here.)

Welcome again, HyunA!

