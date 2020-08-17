General News

HyunA Excites Fans With 1st Official Teasers For Comeback

August 17, 2020
1 Min Read

After sharing small snippets of what seemed to be a comeback music video, HyunA has introduced her comeback with official teasers!

The solo artist will return on August 26 at 6 p.m. KST. Apart from the date and time, not a lot has been shared in regards to the launch but.

Try the teasers beneath!

What form of track would you prefer to hear from HyunA?

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

